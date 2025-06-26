CAF, The Trust for the Americas to support youth innovation in Grenada

Agreement signed during OAS General Assembly to create Grenada’s first Youth Innovation Center

CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, and The Trust for the Americas signed a new cooperation agreement today to support a youth digital training initiative in Grenada. The announcement was made during the 55th General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), where the Government of Grenada joined regional leaders.

The project, titled Strengthening the Digital Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in Grenada, will run from July 2025 to June 2026. It will train 200 young people between the ages of 17 and 34 in digital literacy, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurship. Activities will include a national ideathon, mentoring sessions with private sector leaders, and a pitch competition. Top ideas will receive seed funding to support implementation.

“This partnership demonstrates CAF’s commitment to building the human capital and innovation ecosystems that the Caribbean needs to thrive in a digital economy,” said Dr. Stacy Richards-Kennedy, CAF’s Regional Manager for the Caribbean. “Through this investment in youth skills, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy, we are helping to lay the groundwork for a more resilient, inclusive, and digitally sovereign region, one where young people are equipped not just to participate in the digital age, but to help lead it. Within the framework of our CAF Innovation Series, we were also pleased to be the title sponsor for the regional conference on Artificial Intelligence for Caribbean Sustainability in Antigua earlier this week, which brought together over 500 participants. These initiatives form part of our dedicated support for education, transformation and digital inclusion across the Caribbean.”

The Trust for the Americas, an affiliate of the Organization of American States, designed the program based on successful models implemented across 29 countries. In Grenada, it will work with a local partner to coordinate activities, launch the Innovation Center, and ensure measurable outcomes that support future replication.

“This initiative builds on The Trust’s successful model for preparing youth to thrive in the evolving world of work,” said Linda Eddleman, CEO of The Trust for the Americas. “This program is tailored to Grenada’s stated needs and goals. We are confident that it will open real pathways to employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation.”

During the signing ceremony, the Hon. Joseph Andall, Grenada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and OAS Assistant Secretary General H.E. Nestor Méndez voiced strong support for the initiative. They emphasized the importance of expanding youth access to technology and recognized The Trust for the Americas as a key OAS affiliate delivering measurable results across the region.

In addition to directly training 200 young people, this program will engage 200 additional community members through outreach activities. It will also produce case studies to document lessons learned and support adaptation of the model in other Eastern Caribbean nations.

This agreement marks a joint commitment to inclusive growth, regional cooperation, and youth-led innovation. It builds on more than a decade of collaboration between CAF and The Trust for the Americas, grounded in a shared vision of digital inclusion, expanded opportunity, and innovation-driven development.