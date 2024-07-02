CAL announces flight disruptions for St Vincent on Wednesday

Caribbean Airlines advises of the following schedule changes to services operating into/out of St. Vincent for Wednesday, July 3, as the Argyle International Airport remains closed following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

CANCELLED FLIGHT SECTORS FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Customers will be accommodated on the next available services.

FLIGHT ROUTING BW 236 BARBADOS – ST VINCENT BW 237 ST VINCENT – BARBADOS BW 552 TRINIDAD – ST VINCENT – NEW YORK BW 553 NEW YORK – ST VINCENT – TRINIDAD

Passengers whose plans are impacted by these flight disruptions may rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin.

Passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024, with no penalty.

ALL changes MUST be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office.

Caribbean Airlines WILL NOT be responsible for transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.