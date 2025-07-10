CAL announces non-stop service between Dominica & Puerto Rico

Caribbean Airlines announces that effective August 15, 2025, customers will enjoy non-stop service between Dominica and Puerto Rico, up to 3 times weekly.

Additionally, the airline has increased non-stop flights between Dominica and Trinidad as part of its enhanced commercial schedule. These additional flights facilitate seamless on-ward connections to/from New York.

BETWEEN DOMINICA AND PUERTO RICO– STARTING AUGUST 15

BETWEEN DOMINICA AND TRINDAD – STARTING AUGUST 15

BETWEEN DOMINICA AND NEW YORK – STARTING AUGUST 15

These flights are available for booking via the airline’s website, Call Center and its travel partners.

This latest adjustment reflects the airline’s continued commitment to respond to customer feedback and regional travel needs. The updated schedule will make travel between Dominica, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and New York easier and more convenient, supporting business, leisure, and cultural exchange across the region.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, stated: “These schedule enhancements are a direct response to market demand and feedback from our valued customers. At Caribbean Airlines, we are focused on delivering a consistent and reliable product and fulfilling our mandate to improve connectivity throughout the Caribbean.”

Caribbean Airlines will roll out further schedule updates in the coming days and customers can look out for more convenient travel options starting this summer season. Visit www.caribbean-airlines.com and follow the airline’s social media platforms for the latest news and updates.

As the busy July-August vacation period gets underway, customers are reminded to register for flight notifications www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/caribbean-flight-notifications to stay updated on travel information.