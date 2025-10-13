CAL appoints Nirmala Ramai as interim CEO

The Board of Directors of Caribbean Airlines today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera has resigned from his position, effective immediately.

The Board thanks Mr Medera for his years of service and leadership and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

Medera said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all the employees of Caribbean Airlines who have done such a fantastic job over the past few years, facing some very difficult challenges and being their best, time and again, for each other and our passengers. Also, thanks to partners for their support and commitment and customers for their trust and loyalty. I wish everyone well.”

To ensure continuity and stability, Chief Operating Officer, Nirmala Ramai, has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer until further notice. Under the guidance of the Board, she will work closely with the Senior Leadership Team to support the airline through this transition.

Caribbean Airlines will continue to operate its full schedule, with no disruption to customers or partners.

The Board of Directors emphasizes that this leadership transition comes at an important time for the airline and is part of its ongoing focus on stability, safety and accountability.

As part of this transition, the Board and Senior Leadership Team will be focusing on the following five key initiatives:

Supporting employees and stakeholders with open communication and care.

Reviewing operations to increase efficiency and modernization.

Enhancing the customer experience with improved services.

Developing a long-term, financially responsible and sustainable growth plan.

Conducting full and thorough audits of all departments and processes, to strengthen governance, safety, and accountability.

The airline also reaffirmed its commitment to developing and promoting talent from within the organization, before seeking external candidates, to provide employees with clear opportunities for growth and career advancement.

Caribbean Airlines will continue to serve the region with pride, reliability and a steadfast commitment to safety. The Board of Directors remains committed to open and timely communication with employees, customers and stakeholders as this leadership transition and strategic plan are implemented.