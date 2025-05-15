CAL cargo boosts global reach with cargo.one Partnership

Caribbean Airlines Cargo has announced its partnership with cargo.one, a leading platform for digital air cargo bookings, marking a significant achievement in the airlines digital transformation journey.

This collaboration enables freight forwarders in North America to effortlessly discover, quote, book, and track Caribbean Airlines Cargo’s capacity online, around-the-clock.

As of May 08, freight forwarders in the United States and Canada can now conveniently access available spacefor general cargo shipments from key hubs including Miami, New York, and Toronto to destinations such as Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Through cargo.one’s innovative platform, Caribbean Airlines Cargo now brings its 23 destinations within seamless digital reach of thousands of forwarding branches worldwide.

Marklan Moseley, General Manager – Cargo and New Business at Caribbean Airlines, described the partnership as a strategic move that aligns with the company’s vision for growth and modernization. “Bringing our capacity to cargo.one enables Caribbean Airlines Cargo to further globalize our sales footprint, and bring our services within convenient digital reach to many thousands more forwarding branches worldwide,” Moseley expressed. He further stated, “It is a strategic move to partner with cargo.one as an expert that offers us a strong route to market, a wealth of digital sales experience, and best practices from which to benefit.”

Moritz Claussen, Founder and Co-CEO of cargo.one, shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership, remarking “Freight forwarders can now make the very best use of Caribbean Airlines Cargo capacity, with truly seamless and convenient digital quoting and booking on cargo.one. We are delighted to support Caribbean Airlines Cargo to accelerate and diversify their digital sales growth, and share in their exciting digitalization journey.”

This partnership underscores Caribbean Airlines Cargo’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric solutions in not only the regional but global air cargo market.