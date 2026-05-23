CAL cuts 3 regional routes, reduce flights to Martinique, Guadeloupe

Caribbean Airlines has announced significant changes to its regional flight network, citing a focus on long-term financial stability and operational reliability. Effective June 1, 2026, the carrier will officially discontinue services on the Dominica, St. Kitts, and Ogle to Suriname routes. Additionally, flight frequencies to Martinique and Guadeloupe will be reduced to twice a week.

The airline has stated that customers holding bookings on the affected routes beyond the applicable discontinuation dates will be contacted directly by Caribbean Airlines or through their respective travel agents. To minimize disruptions, affected passengers will be offered several restorative options:

Re-accommodation on feasible alternative regional services.

Alternative itineraries through Caribbean Airlines and its partner connections.

A full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

Retention of the ticket value as future travel credit, subject to standard fare conditions.

Despite the route cuts, the airline remains focused on expanding travel options through strategic partnerships. Caribbean Airlines is actively working to finalize a codeshare agreement with an unnamed regional airline partner. Once finalized and approved by regulators, this agreement is expected to grant passengers access to a broader network of destinations with coordinated scheduling, seamless connections, and integrated ticketing arrangements.

“Caribbean Airlines remains committed to maintaining strong regional connectivity through a sustainable and commercially responsible network,” the airline noted, highlighting an ongoing emphasis on the overall customer experience.

The company assured passengers that it will undertake all necessary operational, regulatory, and customer support processes to ensure a smooth transition as these network adjustments take effect