CAL rolls out baggage notifications for stress-free travel

Caribbean Airlines has introduced proactive baggage status notifications for its customers, providing clearer baggage updates throughout their journey to support a more reassuring travel experience.

This new feature sends timely email notifications to customers at key stages of their journey, including when a customer’s bag is loaded onto the aircraft and when it arrives at the customer’s destination.

Caribbean Airlines Acting Chief Executive Officer (Ag), Nirmala Ramai, noted: “This initiative is part of our consistent focus on improving the customer experience. By giving our passengers timely, accurate updates about their baggage, we are addressing one of the most common concerns in air travel. Building confidence throughout the journey.”

The notification feature is made possible through the airline’s recent completion of Luggage Logistics’ Load &Track baggage management system across all stations in its network.

CEO of Luggage Logistics, Adam Dalby added: “Caribbean Airlines is our tenth national carrier, and I am delighted to have them as one of our customers. The professional and forward-thinking team had the vision to ensure their new baggage management solution met all their requirements and more. We look forward to collaborating with the team with the combined aim of driving improvements and operational efficiency throughout their network.”

Caribbean Airlines remains committed to improving customer communication and strengthening its operational processes to support a more reliable and transparent travel experience.