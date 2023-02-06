Call for Proposals: Restoration work on access trails to La Soufriere Volcano

RESTORATION, STABILIZATION OF LEEWARD, WINDWARD ACCESS TRAILS TO LA SOUFRIERE VOLCANO

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) is seeking applications from eligible registered government agencies, local universities or colleges, registered local or regional (Caribbean) non-governmental organizations (NG0s), private businesses, local community associations, and other appropriate local entities of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

To undertake works related to the restoration and stabilization of the Leeward and Windward access trails.

The call for proposals focuses on a post volcano recovery for the restoration and stabilization of the windward and leeward access trails for the La Soufriere Volcano, which will include the following Components:

Trail restoration and stabilization

Interpretive signs

This Call for Proposals is financed with resources from The Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) under the management of SVGCF. Approximately XCD$275,000.00 is allocated under this Call for Proposals.

The funded project should be completed within four (4) months.

Submission of Concept Notes February 28, 2023.

To access the full document for this call for proposals including the full proposal from this WEBSITE