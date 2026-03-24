Call Issued for Inaugural ‘Celebrating Jupiter’ Black Poets Anthology

We are pleased to announce a call for submissions for the inaugural poetry anthology, Celebrating Jupiter: An Anthology of Black Poets. To recognize the 100th anniversary of celebrating Black History, Suffolk County Poet Laureate Chip Williford and the Caribbean American Poetry Association (CAPA) are seeking submissions from Black poets on Long Island that capture Black culture, history, resilience, freedom, strength, and survival. This collection honors Jupiter Hammon, the first published Black poet in America, who was enslaved in Suffolk County.

“We are seeking poems from 100 poets who live, work, or have affiliations in Suffolk County and Long Island,” Mr. Williford said. “We invite entries from students, adults, seniors and those who wish to find a welcoming space for their poetic voice.” Selected works will be featured in the anthology, which will be released during a special National Black Poetry Day tribute this year.

The submission window begins on February 26, 2026 and closes on May 26, 2026. Submission Guidelines are as follows:

· Eligibility: Open to students, new writers, and established poets.

· Format: One Word file (.doc or .docx) per poem. Use your last name and the actual title of the poem for the file name, e.g., named ‘Lastname Poem Title’. Use 12-point Times New Roman font with one-inch margins on 8 1/2 x 11 pages.

· Layout: Include the poet’s name at the top right, center and bold the title, and left-align the poem text.

· Limits: Up to three poems per poet; maximum 500 words per poem.

· Bio: Include a third-person bio (up to 100 words) in the email body along with the poet’s name, mailing address, telephone number, and email address.

· Consent: Poets 18+ must agree to inclusion. Parental consent is required for those under 18.

· Restrictions: AI-generated content or poems with graphic, violent, or inappropriate themes will not be accepted.

· Selection of poems: The editorial committee’s decisions are final.

Please submit your entries to [email protected] or [email protected] with the subject line “Anthology of Black Poets”.

“I am excited about producing this historic anthology in partnership with Suffolk County Poet Laureate Chip Williford,” said Dr. Beryl R. Williams, CAPA’s president and founder. “We look forward to an outpouring of poems to honor Hammon’s legacy and we also aspire to connect poetic voices in a new way.” Each poet whose work is selected will receive a copy of the anthology and the opportunity to perform at CAPA’s National Black Poetry Day tribute and other events spearheaded by the Suffolk County Poet Laureate.

For questions about the submission guidelines or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Suffolk County Poet Laureate or the Caribbean American Poetry Association.