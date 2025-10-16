Calliaqua Anglican marks world food day Vincy Style

Calliaqua Anglican School celebrates World Food Day Vincy Style

The Calliaqua Anglican School joined the global community today October 16, in celebrating World Food Day 2025 under their theme “Everything Vincy”.

The day was marked by a program of activities aimed at raising awareness about food security, nutrition, and sustainable agricultural practices among students and the wider community.

The event featured interactive displays, student-led presentations and mini-exhibitions of locally grown produce. Fusing it with the nation’s independence, the event saw students in their cultural wear and community meals were made, highlighting traditional Vincentian dishes.

Teachers and parents came together to support the students in exploring the importance of sustainable food systems and access to clean water.

Principal, Roslyn Marshall remarked, “World Food Day is not just about food it’s about education, empathy, and action. Today, our students learned how their choices impact the environment and how they can be part of creating a hunger-free world.”