Calliaqua police moves to town hall after fire guts station

Police Investigating Fire at Calliaqua Police Station

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fire that destroyed the Calliaqua Police Station on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Fire Brigade personnel responded to the incident and, upon arrival, the building was observed engulfed in flames. Despite firefighting efforts, the structure was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

A Toyota Hiace minibus, which was parked in close proximity to the building, was also affected by the blaze and sustained partial damage to its interior.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and investigations into the matter are ongoing. The estimated cost of damage to the building and the vehicle has not yet been determined. Members of the public are urged to avoid speculation while the investigation remains active.

An investigative team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Athland Browne and Inspector Bjorn Duncan has been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Persons who may have information that can assist with the investigation are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-1810, Police Control at 457-1211, or the Public Relations and Complaints Department at 485-6891.

In the interim, officers assigned to the Calliaqua Police Station will be temporarily housed at the Calliaqua Town Hall while arrangements are made to ensure the continued delivery of policing services to the community.

The RSVGPF will provide further updates as more information becomes available.