Calliaqua Police Station destroyed in Friday nights Fire

The Calliaqua police station located in East St George was destroyed by fire on Friday night (13).

Reports also indicate that a nearby building which houses a bakery may have sustained damage.

A house located directly behind the station was also said to be on fire.

It is reported that ammunition left in the police station could be heard exploding intermittently as flames engulfed the building.

A Fire tender from the Argyle Airport is currently on the scene to assist. It is not clear if the airport is close at this time as the fire tender must be in place for operations to take place.

The Calliaqua Police Station has not been renovated in almost quarter of a century.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time of this publication.