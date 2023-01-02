Calliaqua Sail Camp: 8 youths receive participation certificates

Calliaqua Youth Sail Camp

During their Christmas break, eight Calliaqua youths tried their hand at sailing. Mishka and Misha Young, a mother-daughter team who work with Calliaqua youth, signed up seven girls and one boy for the two-day sailing camp at Blue Lagoon Marina.

The nine sailors were treated to two days of fun on the waters of Blue Lagoon and Calliaqua Bay thanks to coaching from Vincy Sailing Club. Bright sunshine, strong trade winds, and the occasional squall made for ideal sailing and capsize practise. The camp concluded with a fun sail to Young Island Beach.

All sailors received participation certificates, and a few of them are eager to advance in the sport by enrolling in the Learn to Sail programme.

The SVG Sailing Association is dedicated to a sailing programme that teaches sailing skills to community members. The primary goal is to have fun while also discovering talent, whether it is to represent SVG in international competitions or to gain vocational qualifications for careers in the industry.

The eight sailors: Chevorn Alexander, Maxine Walters, Tavia Martin, Ashylo McKree, Chelsea Cumberbatch, Kyandra Ashton, LaShanda Harry and Summer Joseph.

The Vincy Sailing coaching team: Shamesh Joseph, Rohanna Warren, Zyhon Wilkes, Tegan Deane, Kai Marks-Dasent, Scarlett Hadley, Logan Banfiled and Gabe Orritt.