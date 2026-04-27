Calm weather ahead for SVG amid decreasing moisture

Residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines can expect relatively calm weather in the coming days as moisture levels decrease across the islands. According to the latest 72-hour weather outlook issued at noon today by Meteorological Forecaster Joan Mc Donald, shallow low-level clouds are currently triggering only a few isolated showers.

Alongside the drier conditions, a film of haze may be noticeable across the region at times. Winds are crossing the islands at moderate to occasionally fresh speeds of 20 to 30 km/h, with directions varying between the east-northeast and southeast.

For mariners and beachgoers, sea conditions are currently slight to moderate in open waters. Occasional northerly swells are reaching near 1.0 meter (3 feet) on the western side of the islands, while eastern coastal waters are seeing swells ranging from 1.5 meters (5 feet) to 1.8 meters (6 feet). Although breaking wave action could be occasionally choppy this evening, forecasters expect these conditions to improve by Tuesday. The Meteorological Services confirmed that there are currently no weather or marine advisories or warnings in effect.

The daily forecast for the next three days is as follows: