Cameroon police kill 48 civilians during protests against election results

Cameroon security forces killed 48 civilians in response to protests against the re-election of President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest ruler.

Most of the victims died from live ammunition, although several people died from injuries sustained during beatings with batons and sticks, two UN sources said.

The government of 92-year-old Biya did not provide figures on the number of deaths during the protests, and a government spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Last week, Biya was declared the winner of the election by a comfortable margin, receiving 53.66% of the vote against 35.19% for opposition leader Issa Chiroma Bakari, a former government spokesman who resigned from his ministerial post in June.

Chiroma declared himself the winner shortly after the October 12 election, and protests erupted in various locations as preliminary results showed Biya, who has been in power since 1982, would secure an eighth term.

A civil society group called “Stand Up for Cameroon” said last week that at least 23 people had died as security forces dispersed protesters.

Almost half of the deaths reported by the UN occurred in Cameroon’s Littoral Region, which includes the port city of Douala, where election-related protests were most intense last week.