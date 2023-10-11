Campari expands ‘Respect The Bitter’ campaign to the wider Caribbean

Following the tremendous success of the ‘Respect The Bitter’ campaign in Jamaica, Campari Caribbean has decided to expand the campaign throughout the Caribbean, to share experiences and cocktail mixes with the wider region. Launched in 2022, the brand celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the Campaign by engaging consumers in Trinidad, St.Lucia, Grenada, Suriname, St.Vincent and the Bahamas markets.

This campaign is a strategic move to strengthen the Brand’s relationship with its consumers in the aforementioned markets. In doing this, the brand will introduce two distinct Campari mixes for consumers to enjoy and easily prepare.

Regional Brand Manager- J Wray and Nephew, Mark Telfer, explains that “The ‘Respect The Bitter’ campaign is our opportunity to connect with our customers. We’ve recognized the growth of Campari within the region and so it was only fitting to bring this campaign to our supporters in the wider Caribbean.”

Boasting a unique flavour, Campari has a bitter taste which makes its mixes versatile. For this year’s campaign, the brand is promoting the Campari-Orange and Campari-Pineapple mixes, which are made with one part Campari to three parts orange and pineapple juices respectively.

Additionally, this campaign entails a Christmas promotion within the 6 named markets, where customers can purchase 1 or 2 bottles of Campari 750ml/1 liter for a chance to win a trip to Jamaica Carnival 2024, and weekly cash prizes and surprises. This promotion will run from November 1-December 31, 2023. Similarly, there will be 8 weeks of roadshows, where Campari Brand representatives will engage with loyal Campari consumers on the street level.

Telfer continued to state that “We want consumers to love and enjoy the immaculate taste that is Campari. These two mixes that we’re sharing are suitable for any occasion and will definitely add some spice to all the celebrations of the upcoming festive season.”