Campden Park man charged with assault of U.S woman in Brighton

Labourer Charged with Assault.

On July 20, 2025, police arrested and charged Darrian Anderson, a 55-year-old Labourer of Campden Park, with the offence of Assault.

According to the investigations, the accused assaulted a 41-year-old Holistic Therapist of U.S.A/ Richland Park, by striking her on the left side of her face causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Brighton on December 12, 2024. Anderson appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on July 21, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one (1) surety and ordered not to have any contact with the virtual complainant. The matter was adjourned to September 29, 2025 for trail.