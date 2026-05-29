Campden Park Shooting Incident Under Investigation

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, an incident where two men were shot occurred in Campden Park. Two laborers were working in this general area at approximately 11:30 am. A masked gunman came to them and began firing his weapon.

Both laborers, one named Ronald Chambers and the other Morris-Stan Matthews from Campden Park, are reported to be stable after being admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for gunshot injuries.

Martinus Ferdinand; a 53 year old citizen of St. Lucia, suffered injury with a fish gun at Lowman’s Bay today and is now under treatment at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Any member(s) of the public that has information related to either investigation are asked to contact the Officer In Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crime Unit, at 1-784-456-1810 or 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 4839, or dial 999/911. Any information provided will be handled confidentially.