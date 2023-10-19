Canada-CARICOM summit highlights need for inclusive political consensus in Haiti

PM Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry

On October 18, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, on the margins of the first ever Canada-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit on Canadian soil. He was joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his concern over the ongoing humanitarian, security, and political crises in Haiti. He reiterated the critical importance of reaching an inclusive political consensus to create the conditions for free and fair elections and the restoration of democratic order in Haiti.

The two leaders agreed that the best way forward in this regard is to utilize the CARICOM political dialogue to discuss an agreement on a transition process, with the aim of a next meeting of stakeholders to be held in late October.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Henry agreed to remain in regular contact.