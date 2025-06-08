Canada Expands Citizenship by Descent

Canada Moves to End First-Generation Limit on Citizenship by Descent

Canada is preparing to make a landmark change to its citizenship law, offering hope to families with children born abroad. The federal government has introduced Bill C-3, a new piece of legislation aimed at expanding citizenship by descent beyond the first generation, a move that reflects modern Canadian values and the realities of globally mobile families.

Why the Change Now?

For years, Canada’s first-generation limit on citizenship by descent meant that Canadian citizens born outside the country could not pass on their citizenship to their children if those children were also born abroad.

This policy, introduced in 2009, excluded thousands of Canadians from passing down their nationality, something the government now calls outdated and unfair.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab, said the change is necessary to reflect today’s Canada: “Being Canadian means more than just a place of birth; it’s about belonging, shared experiences, and a commitment to the inclusive and diverse community we all call home.”

What Is Citizenship by Descent?

Citizenship by descent allows a person to inherit citizenship from a parent, even if they are born outside the country. In Canada’s case, this currently applies only to first-generation Canadians born abroad, meaning the law excludes second-generation children unless they are born or adopted in Canada.

What Will Bill C-3 Do?

If passed, Bill C-3 would bring significant reforms:

1. Restore Canadian citizenship automatically to individuals who would be citizens today if not for the first-generation limit or older citizenship rules.

2. Create a new system allowing citizenship beyond the first generation, provided the Canadian parent has spent at least 1,095 cumulative days (three years) in Canada before the child’s birth or adoption.

This move ensures a “substantial connection” to Canada, while also recognising how globally connected Canadian families have become.

Who Could Benefit from the Change?

Bill C-3 could impact a wide range of individuals, especially those:

Born abroad to Canadian citizens who were also born abroad

Adopted outside Canada by Canadian parents

Previously affected by section 8 of the Citizenship Act, which stripped citizenship from some individuals at age 28

Part of the "Lost Canadians," who were denied citizenship due to outdated laws

According to past reforms in 2009 and 2015, nearly 20,000 individuals gained or regained Canadian citizenship. Bill C-3 aims to continue that progress.