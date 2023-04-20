Canada issues travel advisories for several Caribbean islands

As summer draws near, you’re probably gearing up to hit the road or take to the skies and explore popular sun and sand destinations. But before you start packing your bags, you should pay attention to Canada’s latest travel advisories.

The government has identified potential risks in the Caribbean islands of Jamaica, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic.

Bahamas: Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution

Grand Bahama and New Providence are where the most violent crime takes place. Common crimes against tourists in Freeport and Nassau include armed robberies, burglaries, purse snatchings, theft, fraud, and sexual assaults. Even in daylight hours, incidents of robbery occur in cruise ship terminals and around popular resort areas.

Avoid Nassau’s “over the hill” area (south of Shirley Street) and Fish Fry (Arawak Cay) area, especially at night. Deserted beaches should be avoided, and if you are threatened by robbers, it is recommended to stay calm and not resist.

Dominican Republic: Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution

Visitors should exercise caution due to crime, including violent crime in major cities. Opportunistic crimes such as pickpocketing and bag snatching are widespread throughout the country, particularly around resorts, beaches, airports, and public transportation.

Tourists are common targets for theft, and crime tends to increase during holidays. Drive-by robberies on motorcycles or bicycles, as well as theft from checked baggage at airports, have also been reported.

Travelers should plan to stay at hotels or resorts with good security, secure personal belongings, carry small amounts of money, avoid showing signs of affluence, and keep car doors locked and windows up when out and about.

Jamaica: Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution

Jamaica has high levels of violent crime, including armed robbery and murder, in tourist areas and large cities. Firearms are widely available, and crimes can happen anywhere and at any time.

Travelers should exercise caution, avoid walking alone, and not resist if threatened by robbers. Petty crime such as pickpocketing is also common, so make sure to secure belongings and use ATMs in public areas or inside banks.