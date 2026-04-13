Canada offers funding for local initiatives in SVG

Canada Announces 2026 Funding Call for Local Projects in Eastern Caribbean

The Government of Canada has officially opened applications for the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) for the 2026 cycle, offering financial support for small-scale, high-impact projects in St Vincent, Dominica, Grenada and Saint Lucia.

The CFLI is designed to empower local partners by funding projects they have conceived and designed themselves. These initiatives are intended to strengthen bilateral relations between Canada and the recipient countries while supporting the vital work of civil society organizations.

For the 2026 period, the average contribution for a selected project is expected to range between $30,000 and $60,000 Canadian Dollars (CAD), with a maximum possible allocation of $100,000 CAD.

Thematic Priorities for 2026 To be eligible for funding, all proposals must align with one of two key thematic priorities set by Global Affairs Canada:

Peace and Security: This includes projects focused on community-based crime prevention, anti-trafficking in persons, cybersecurity, and maritime security.

This includes projects focused on community-based crime prevention, anti-trafficking in persons, cybersecurity, and maritime security. Growth that Works for Everyone: This priority focuses on building resilient livelihoods for women and youth, enhancing digital and green skills, and expanding access to global markets for tech-driven enterprises.

The program is primarily directed toward local non-governmental and not-for-profit organizations. However, other entities such as local academic institutions, municipal or regional government agencies, and even international NGOs may apply if they are working on projects that are local in nature and involve local partners.

The application window is brief, with a firm submission deadline of April 30, 2026, at 23:59 (GMT-4). Interested organizations must use the designated application form and budget document, which can be requested via email at [email protected].

Successful applicants will be expected to complete their projects by February 26, 2027, for single-year initiatives, though complex projects may be granted an extension until February 25, 2028.

Eligible costs covered by the fund include administrative and overhead expenses (up to 15%), equipment, training, and travel. The fund does not cover the purchase of vehicles, direct fiscal support to governments, or core funding for an organization’s recurring costs.

Due to the high volume of interest, only successful applicants will be contacted by the relevant Canadian embassy or high commission.