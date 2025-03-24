Canada rejects 2.36 million visa applications

Canada’s immigration landscape is undergoing a significant shift, with a record 2.36 million temporary resident visa applications denied in 2024.

This marks an unprecedented 50% rejection rate, up from 35% in the previous year, as the government enforces stricter policies aimed at reducing the number of temporary residents.

The increased rejections span across visitor visas, study permits, and work permits, reflecting growing concerns over population growth and resource constraints. The government’s goal is to lower the proportion of temporary residents from 6.5% to 5% of the population by 2026.

The highest rejection rates were seen in visitor visas, with 1.95 million applications denied—a 54% rejection rate. Authorities have intensified efforts to prevent potential overstays, making it harder for applicants to secure entry.

International students have also felt the impact of Canada’s policy shift. Study permit approvals dropped as 52% of applications were rejected following new eligibility criteria, increased financial requirements, and a crackdown on fraudulent applications.

Work permits saw a slightly lower refusal rate at 22%, indicating a more targeted approach in balancing labour market demands with immigration control.

While the reduction in temporary residents may alleviate pressure on housing and healthcare systems, it also raises concerns for industries reliant on international talent.

Educational institutions, which benefit from an estimated CAD $22 billion annually from foreign students, could face significant financial losses. Likewise, sectors such as healthcare and construction, which rely on skilled foreign workers, may experience labour shortages.

As Canada moves forward with its 2025-2027 immigration strategy, the long-term economic and social implications of these visa rejections remain to be seen.