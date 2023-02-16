Canada remains committed to finding ‘lasting’ solution to Haitian unrest

Canada will send more security officers to Haiti to help the government fight the gangs that are causing all the trouble in the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the 44th Regular Meeting of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government today that Royal Canadian Navy ships will soon be based in Haitian waters.

The ships will be in charge of keeping an eye on things, gathering information, and stopping illegal activity in Haiti’s maritime waters.

This is in addition to what Canada has already done, such as helping the police in Haiti stop gangs and putting sanctions on powerful Haitians who are fueling the violence.

Trudeau said that his government wants to help the people of Haiti find a “permanent solution” to their problems.

Trudeau said, “Now is the time to come together to face how bad this situation is.” He also said that Canada has helped the Haitian people for a long time.

“We need to work on long-term solutions that will bring back order and security, make it possible for people who need help right away to get it, and set the stage for free and fair elections so that the people of Haiti can live in a stable and democratic society.”

Trudeau talked with Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry about how Canada and the rest of the world can help the French-speaking country.

He thanked the leaders of CARICOM for their work to help the people of Haiti with their problems.

Source : Loop News