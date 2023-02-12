Canada to Refuse Seabed Mining Without Rigorous Regulation

On Thursday 9 February, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, released a statement confirming Canada’s position on seabed mining:

Canada does not currently have a domestic legal framework that would permit seabed mining; and

In the absence of such a framework, the Government of Canada will not authorize seabed mining in areas under its jurisdiction.

Seabed mining should only take place if effective protection of the marine environment is provided through a rigorous and comprehensive regulatory structure, taking precautionary and ecosystem-based approaches, using science-based and transparent management, and ensuring effective compliance with effective inspection mechanisms.

Today’s statement reinforces Canada’s leadership in ocean protection and conservation. Canada has committed to protecting 25% of our oceans by 2025, and 30% by 2030, having already increased protected areas from less than 1% in 2015 to 14% today. Canada has also made historic investments in ocean health through the $3.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan, recently renewed and expanded just last year. And just this week at the 5th International Marine Protected Area Congress (IMPAC5) held in Vancouver, the Government of Canada provided further details on the Government of Canada’s 2023 Marine Protected Area (MPA) Protection Standard to help safeguard new federal MPAs from the potentially harmful effects of specific industrial activities, including by prohibiting mineral exploration and exploitation in MPAs.

Canada remains committed to the responsible management of global ocean resources that aligns with strong environmental, social and governance principles and that supports international and domestic efforts to combat climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.