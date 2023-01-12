Canada updates its travel advisory for St Vincent and the Grenadines

Take normal security precautions: Updated -January 11, 2023

Crime

Petty crime, such as pickpocketing and purse snatching, occurs, particularly in more populated cities such as Kingstown. This includes thefts from docked and anchored yachts. Thieves target personal belongings, cash and equipment such as outboard engines.

Violent crime is rare but does occur.

Ensure that your belongings, including your passport and other travel documents, are secure at all times

Carry a photocopy of the identification page of your passport with you

Never leave valuables such as money, credit cards and electronics unattended, especially on beaches and in vehicles

Don’t carry large amounts of cash

Use caution when using ATMs, especially after dusk

Avoid travelling between and around eastern Caribbean islands at night as these areas may be unsafe, and robberies can occur

Water activities

Coastal waters can be dangerous. Riptides are common.

Not all beaches have lifeguards or warning flags.

Exercise caution when swimming, especially around Mount Wynne, Trinity Falls and Rawacou

Don’t swim alone, after hours or outside marked areas

Consult residents and tour operators for information on possible hazards and safe swimming areas

Follow the instructions of local authorities

If you practice water activities:

wear the appropriate safety equipment, such as helmets and life jackets

ensure that equipment is available and in good condition

Trekking

There is limited police presence in the northern part of Saint Vincent island, namely Falls of Baleine, La Soufrière and Trinity Falls. Exercise caution if trekking in these areas.

If you intend on trekking:

never do so alone and always hire an experienced guide from a reputable company

buy travel insurance that includes helicopter rescue and medical evacuation

ensure that your physical condition is good enough to meet the challenges of your activity

ensure that you are properly equipped and well informed about weather and other conditions that may pose a hazard

inform a family member or friend of your itinerary, including when you expect to be back to camp

obtain detailed information on trekking routes before setting out and do not venture off marked trails

Demonstrations

Demonstrations may occur. Even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent at any time. They can also lead to disruptions to traffic and public transportation.

Avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place

Follow the instructions of local authorities

Monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations

Road safety

Road conditions and road safety are generally adequate throughout the country. Mountain roads are narrow and steep, with few guardrails or markings. Potholes, speedbumps and a lack of lighting pose a hazard.

Drivers often drive at excessive speeds.

Roadside assistance isn’t widely available.

Exercise caution when driving, particularly after dark

Do not stop if flagged down by a pedestrian, since they may attempt to rob you

As a pedestrian, be aware of your surroundings at all times

Public transportation

Taxis

Taxis are relatively safe. They aren’t metered; however, standard fares exist for most destinations.

Look for taxis with a “tourism approved” logo on the window

Confirm the fare with the driver before departing

Buses

Buses are available and relatively safe; however, they can be overcrowded and frequently travel at excessive speeds.

Ferries

There is regular, safe ferry service between Saint Vincent and Bequia.

Air travel

We do not make assessments on the compliance of foreign domestic airlines with international safety standards.