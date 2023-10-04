Canada will host Caribbean leaders in Ottawa in order to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders would be welcomed to Ottawa for the first Canada-CARICOM Summit on Canadian territory.

He will co-chair the Summit, which will take place from October 17 to 19, 2023, with Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, the current Chair of CARICOM.

According to a release, the Summit will highlight Canada’s longstanding relations with the Caribbean and provide a chance for leaders to continue to improve cooperation and plan a better future for people in both areas as CARICOM celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The Prime Minister and CARICOM leaders will push common priorities such as developing inclusive and sustainable economies, growing trade and investment, and fostering international collaboration under the Summit’s theme of “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future.” The leaders will also work to combat climate change and its consequences in the Caribbean, notably by investigating methods to enhance access to financing for Caribbean Small Island Developing States.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau will emphasize the importance of reinforcing democratic values, promoting human rights and the rules-based international order, and strengthening regional security coordination, including responding to Haiti’s ongoing security, political, and humanitarian crises. Finally, the leaders will meet with Canadian business leaders and investors to explore additional commercial potential in the region.

As co-Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates group, Prime Minister Trudeau will seize the opportunity to advance the SDGs, which are the blueprint for the world to create a more sustainable, peaceful, and prosperous future for all.

“I look forward to welcoming leaders from the Caribbean Community to Ottawa this month,” said Prime Minister Trudeau. Over the last 50 years, Canada and the Caribbean Community have created an enduring alliance founded on people-to-people ties and a common commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. We will continue to collaborate at this Summit and beyond to take climate action, build strong economies, and keep people safe now and in the future.”