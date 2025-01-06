Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is likely to announce his resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce he will step down as leader of the ruling Liberal Party on Monday, but remain prime minister until a new leader is chosen, a source close to the PM told CNN.

Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party for 11 years and prime minister for nine, was facing a mounting set of crises, from Donald Trump’s tariff threats to the resignation of key allies and disastrous opinion polls. His resignation would be seen as the PM choosing to jump before he is pushed, ahead of a general election to be held later this year that he is widely expected to lose.

The move would leave the Liberal Party without a permanent leader before the general election, where polls show it is set to badly lose to the opposition Conservative Party, led by the firebrand Pierre Poilievre. The election must be held on or before October 20, but could be brought forward.

The Liberal Party national executive, which controls leadership issues, is scheduled to meet this week, likely after the caucus.

Trudeau was elected three times, most recently in 2021, when he remained in power but lost his governing majority. Since then, the Conservative Party, led by the firebrand Pierre Poilievre, has built a lead over the Liberal Party of more than 20% in national polling averages.