Canadian real estate firm to invest in Canouan island

Longridge Partners Commends Govt of SVG in New Canouan Development Plan

Canouan Island, a jewel in the Grenadines archipelago, is on the cusp of a significant transformation.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ recent decision to reclaim underutilized lands from inactive developers has been met with enthusiasm, particularly from Longridge Partners Inc., a Canadian-based real estate investment firm deeply invested in the island’s future.

This move signals a new chapter for Canouan, one focused on sustainable tourism and hospitality development.

“Longridge Partners is genuinely excited about the government’s new development plan,” stated Mack Crawford, CEO of Longridge Partners. “We share a vision for Canouan that prioritizes long-term potential, delivering tangible benefits to the local community – from creating jobs to fostering sustainable economic growth.” What’s interesting is Longridge’s commitment goes beyond mere investment; they’re already embedded in the community.

Longridge isn’t just another foreign investor. They have a proven track record in the region, managing premium real estate and hospitality assets, including the luxurious Il Sogno on Canouan.

Their portfolio also boasts The Pulpit Club, a prestigious golf and lodging destination in Canada, demonstrating their expertise in high-end property management.

More than that, in 2024, Crawford launched Longridge Grenadines Ltd., a dedicated entity for strategic investments across the Grenadines, with a significant focus on Canouan.

“Our experience has taught us that success hinges on a collaborative approach,” Crawford noted. “We aim to channel investor capital responsibly, managing properties to maximize value for both the resort community and, most importantly, the local residents.”

During Hurricane Beryl, Longridge stepped up to provide crucial relief resources to Canouan residents, showcasing their commitment to the island’s well-being beyond just business interests. This kind of engagement is, frankly, what sets them apart.

The government’s land reclamation initiative, coupled with Longridge’s strategic investments, holds the potential to reshape Canouan’s economic landscape. The goal is to preserve the island’s unique character while simultaneously creating new opportunities for its residents and establishing Canouan as a world-class destination.

“The tricky part is balancing development with preservation,” admits a local business owner who preferred to remain anonymous. “We want the jobs and the economic boost, but we also don’t want to lose what makes Canouan special.”

Longridge seems to understand this delicate balance. Their stated commitment to “blending international investment with local impact” suggests a nuanced approach that prioritizes sustainability and community involvement.