Canadian travel warnings cover several tropical destinations

Canada issues travel advisories to several tropical destination countries

With spring nearing, those eyeing warmer destinations are advised to check the Canadian government’s latest travel advisories before booking their next trip.

Jamaica

Risks: High level of violent crime.

Reasons: Despite the presence of police to counter armed robbery and murder, crimes of this nature are a problem in large cities and tourist areas.

This can be attributed to the widespread availability of firearms which are used in most drug and gang-related crimes.

Nearly 50 areas in Greater Kingston, St. Catherine, Montego Bay and South Coast have a significant gang population where tourists are at risk of becoming a victim to petty crime such as pickpocketing and bag snatching.

Mexico

Risks: High levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.

Reasons: Violent crime can be found throughout Mexico, including homicides, kidnappings, and assaults. Sometimes these crimes happen at popular tourist destinations such as the Mayan Riviera (Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos and Tulum) and Acapulco.

Tourists can fall victim to extortions through virtual kidnappings, where criminals find out enough personal information of their victims and then contact the target’s loved ones claiming to have taken them hostage. Express kidnapping is also a tactic used where the victim is abducted and a small immediate ransom is demanded.

Criminal groups including drug cartels are very active. ‎Clashes between cartels or gangs over territory, drugs and smuggling routes are common.

A regional advisory is in effect for Mexico and it includes the following areas:

Chihuahua

Colima (except the city of Manzanillo)

Coahuila

Durango

Guerrero,

Michoacán (except the city of Morelia)

Morelos

Nayarit

Nuevo León (except the city of Monterrey)

Sinaloa (except the city of Mazatlán)

Sonora, (except the cities of Hermosillo and Guaymas/San Carlos and Puerto Peñasco)

Tamaulipas

Zacatecas

Maldives

Risks: Threat of terrorism.

Reasons: Populated areas such as Malé and Hulhumale may experience gang-related violence.

Potential targets for terrorist attacks could include:

government buildings, including schools

places of worship

airports and other transportation hubs and networks

public areas like tourist attractions, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping centres, markets, hotels and resorts, and other sites frequented by foreigners

Cuba

Risks: Petty crime, assaults and thefts from hotel rooms.

Reasons: Shortages of basic necessities including food, medicine and fuel.

The critical fuel shortages are impacting a wide range of services, making travel across the island extremely challenging.

Public transportation including taxis is often disrupted, leaving tourists with limited options for movement.

Some travellers have faced temporary stranded situations with rental cars. Intermittent shortages of tap water, even in Havana and resorts add to the challenges.

Hotels and resorts, reliant on generators during power outages, may struggle to maintain their services. Fuel shortages can also affect government services.

Local authorities enforce rationing of food and medications, potentially affecting travellers.

Tourists are urged to bring basic necessities like toiletries and medication, maintaining a supply of water, food, fuel, and ensuring access to a complete emergency kit.

Petty crime can happen to foreigners in the these areas:

Markets

Public buses

Night clubs

Beaches

Dominican Republic

As of October 30, the Government of the Dominican Republic has resumed air travel with Haiti, while land and sea borders between the two nations remain closed.

Canadian citizens arriving from Haiti can only access the Dominican Republic by air.

It’s essential to be aware that the Embassy of Canada in Santo Domingo cannot assist in crossing into the Dominican Republic from Haiti through land or sea routes.

Risks: High levels of caution due to crime.

Reasons: Petty crimes like pickpocketing and bag-snatching are common, with tourists often being the targets. These incidents tend to increase during holiday periods.

Thefts can happen in various locations including resorts, beaches, airports, bus stations, and on public transportation. Even all-inclusive hotel rooms and hotel room safes are not immune to theft. Rental cars are also frequent targets.

There are instances of drive-by robberies, where thieves on motorcycles, scooters, or bicycles snatch bags and valuables from pedestrians. They may also reach into vehicles, including taxis, stopped at red lights to steal belongings.

Bahamas

Risks: High rates of crime, especially in Freeport and Nassau.

Reasons: Armed robberies, burglaries, purse snatchings, theft, fraud and sexual assaults are the most common crimes committed against travellers in Freeport and Nassau.

Incidents of robbery can also take place in cruise ship terminals and in and around popular resort areas, even in daylight hours. Crime increases during the holidays.

The advisory suggests travellers avoid the “over the hill” (south of Shirley Street) and Fish Fry (Arawak Cay) areas, especially at night. People should not walk alone, particularly at night, and stay alert at all times. If you are threatened by robbers, stay calm and don’t resist, the advisory suggests.

Belize

Risks: High level of violent crime.

Reasons: The rise in violent crimes poses a significant concern throughout the region as Belize has one of the highest murder rates per person in the world.

The widespread issues of drug and human trafficking, organized criminal activities, and street gang presence worsen the problem. Common acts of violence include murders, armed robberies, home invasions, muggings, and sexual assaults.

There has also been a noticeable increase of incidents targeting foreign residents, such as break-ins and physical attacks.

Tourists are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the southside of Belize city due to gang and drug related violence.

Thailand

Risks: Ongoing political tensions and sporadic demonstrations in Bangkok and elsewhere in the country.

Reasons: Visitors are urged to avoid all travel to the southern provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala in Thailand due to a high threat of separatist insurgent violence including shootings, bombings, and arson.

Martial law is enforced in these areas allowing for increased security measures.

Caution is also advised when traveling to Thailand–Myanmar border areas in Mae Hong Son and Tak due to occasional violence and to the Thai–Cambodian border, especially near Preah Vihear Temple, because of political tensions and reports of landmines.

Across Thailand, political instability may affect security while petty crime like purse snatching and pickpocketing is common.

Travellers should secure personal belongings and use reputable transport services to avoid theft especially in tourist areas and during public events.

Philippines

Risks: Crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.

Reasons: Travellers are strongly advised to avoid all travel to the Sulu archipelago (Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi) and western and central Mindanao (including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, and others) due to the high risk of terrorism, kidnapping, piracy, and violent conflicts.

Non-essential travel should also be avoided to Eastern Mindanao provinces (Caraga, Davao regions, excluding Siargao Island and Davao City) owing to similar threats.

The southern Philippines, particularly the Sulu archipelago and Mindanao are hotspots for extremist activities with threats including terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, and clashes between security forces and rebel groups.

Incidents of bombings and piracy have caused casualties and heightened security concerns in these areas. The threat extends to public places, government establishments, and areas frequented by foreigners.

Travellers in these regions should exercise extreme caution, stay informed through local media, adhere to security advisories, and follow instructions from local authorities.

The Government of Canada highlights the limited consular assistance available in these high-risk areas.