Canadian wildfire smoke pollutes New York City air

Wildfires are causing hazardous air quality in US

Smoky conditions from wildfires in Canada appeared to paint the streets of New York City orange on Wednesday afternoon, as the city topped the list of the world’s worst air quality.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Advisory for sections of New York City and the Tri-State area. The federal government’s air quality monitor categorized the air in New York City as “hazardous.”

Health officials are advising residents to restrict their outdoor activities on Wednesday since air quality is predicted to remain “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy,” with no improvement until Thursday at the earliest.

The city’s air quality advisory will remain in effect “for the next few days,” according to Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. “We anticipate that this will be a multi-day event.” This is not a usual occurrence.”

At a press conference on Wednesday evening, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that one million N95 masks would be distributed across the state. New York is also planning to send rangers to Canada to assist with the flames.

All outdoor and afterschool activities in New York City have been canceled, and officials have informed parents that schools will be closed for pupils on Thursday and Friday for Anniversary Day and Clerical Day.

The Air Quality Alert was described by Mayor Eric Adams as a “unprecedented event in our city, and New Yorkers must take precaution.”

Because of the poor visibility, the FAA halted jet traffic into and out of Newark and LaGuardia airports.

Since last month, smoke from Canada’s wildfires has been drifting into the United States. The most recent fires have been blazing for at least several days near Quebec.

The US Environmental Protection Agency predicts hazy skies, poor visibility, and the odor of burning wood, with smoke lingering for a few days in northern regions.

“It’s not uncommon for us to encounter fire smoke in our area.” “It’s very typical for northwest Canada,” Darren Austin, a meteorologist and senior air quality specialist with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, said. However, the smoke is generally aloft and has little effect on people’s health, he claims.

The fires in Quebec are large and relatively near to Rhode Island, about 500 to 600 miles (800 to 970 kilometers). They also came after wildfires in Nova Scotia, which caused a brief air quality alert on May 30, according to Austin.

The wind trajectory that permitted smoke and foggy conditions to be seen in the New York City area, according to Jay Engle, a National Weather Service meteorologist located in Upton, Long Island, could continue for the next few days. Of course, the major driver of conditions, he continued, is the flames themselves. If they fade, so will the haze.

The smoke is creating potentially hazardous conditions, particularly for persons with respiratory difficulties.