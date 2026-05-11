Canadian flagged yacht stolen from anchorage near Frigate Island

SS 40 Yacht ‘Great Habit’ Disappears Near Frigate Island

Authorities in St Vincent are searching for a Canadian-flagged sailing yacht, the Great Habit, which was stolen from its anchorage near Frigate Island on the evening of May 9, 2026.

Sources told St Vincent Times that the vessel, which is normally occupied and was locked at the time of the incident, mysteriously disappeared between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM (22:00-23:00 HRS). Prior to the yacht’s sudden disappearance, owners were informed that a suspicious boat had been seen visiting the anchored vessel.

The stolen yacht is described as an SS 40 sailing vessel with a white hull featuring distinct teal and blue striping. It is registered to the home port of Ottawa, Canada, and bears the name “GREAT HABIT” painted clearly on both its side and stern. The vessel’s Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI) number is 316007263.

Official reports have been immediately filed with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Coast Guard and the Union Island police. Sergeant Forde is currently handling the police report and can be reached at +1 784 491 5891.

Authorities are issuing a strict warning to the maritime public: do not approach the vessel if spotted. Anyone with information or who sights the Great Habit is urged to contact their local authorities immediately.