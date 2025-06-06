Cane Garden resident charged with Theft

On June 4, 2025, police arrested and charged Kelorne George, a 24-year-old resident of Cane Garden, with the offence of theft.

Investigations revealed that on June 2, 2025, the accused stole a quantity of items valued at $175.00 ECC, and $20.00 ECC in cash – the property of a 29-year-old Administrative Assistant of Ottley Hall.

The offence was committed in Kingstown. George appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on June 5, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to compensate the complainant forthwith in the sum of $30.00 ECC. He was also placed on a three-month sentence at His Majesty’s Prison which was suspended for a period of one year.