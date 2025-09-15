Canon Miraisha expands legacy in Kenya with Maono Africa

A decade ago, Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) took a bold step toward creating sustainable, creative livelihoods across Africa. It began in Kenya, where the very first Miraisha programme was launched, laying the foundation for what has now become a continent-wide initiative blending opportunity, skill, and storytelling.

Today, Canon Central and North Africa proudly announces a new chapter in this journey. Under the Canon Miraisha programme, the brand is partnering with a grassroot organization in Dandora, Nairobi- Maono Africa, to provide essential training in photography and filmmaking to underserved youth and young mothers.

The Miraisha programme, named from a fusion of Japanese and Swahili words to reflect both Canon’s heritage and its commitment to Africa, has become a symbol of transformation. Since its inception in 2014, Miraisha has trained over 7,000 aspiring creators across 11 African countries, with over 650 participants earning paid commissions, and more than 450 having their work published, screened, or exhibited. The program aims to impact 10,000 participants by 2030, not just with skills, but with tangible career pathways in the creative industry.

“Kenya is where Miraisha first came to life, and it continues to hold a special place in our hearts,” said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa. “Our new partnership with Maono Africa is deeply aligned with the Miraisha vision- of not only teaching skills but creating real, lasting impact in communities. These organizations are doing extraordinary work, and together we aim to inspire, train, and uplift the next generation of storytellers in Dandora and beyond.”

Through this partnership, Canon and its community collaborators will offer specialized training in visual storytelling, tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of each group.

Maono Africa, whose work spans sport and arts, education and skills development, health and Advocacy, will collaborate on the same modules while engaging a broader youth demographic through the lens of purpose-driven storytelling.

“At Maono Africa, our mission has always been to give young people the tools to reimagine their future. Storytelling through photography and film is one of the most powerful ways to do that. This partnership with Canon Miraisha allows us to not only train but also empower youth in Dandora to create stories that reflect their reality, resilience, and aspirations,” said Kenneth Owili, Founder of Maono Africa.

The ongoing photography and filmmaking workshops, scheduled between August and October 2025, will combine in-person training sessions with virtual webinars. Participants will explore a wide range of modules covering the fundamentals of visual storytelling- spanning photography techniques, exposure, composition, as well as key aspects of filmmaking such as shooting, screen direction, and practical assessments.

With over 33 successful partnerships across the region and 25 locally trained Canon instructors, Miraisha has always been about more than just teaching- it’s about creating futures. As Canon Miraisha steps into its second decade, partnerships like this reaffirm the brand’s belief: the future of Africa’s creative industry lies not in foreign investment alone, but in the power of local voices, visions, and stories- ready to be told, captured, and celebrated.