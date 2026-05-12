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Canouan airport to undergo $47Million rehabilitation

Ernesto Cooke
ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He...

The government is moving forward with a major infrastructure initiative, dedicating $47 million USD to the rehabilitation of the Canouan Airport.

The extensive development project is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport, under the leadership of the Honorable Nigel Stephenson.

The multimillion-dollar rehabilitation is being funded by the Asian Development Bank.

In accordance with the financial institution’s policy guidelines, the ministry is prioritizing local engagement to ensure the massive development does not come as a shock to the community.

To facilitate this, mandatory community consultations are being held, including a public meeting scheduled for 5:00 PM to openly discuss how the project will impact and change the lives of the locals.

A specialized delegation was dispatched to the island to engage directly with the public.

The visiting team includes ministry representatives, project engineers, and environmentalist Dr. Reynold Murray.

Minister Stephenson has strongly encouraged Canouan residents to attend the consultation, express themselves, and ask pertinent questions directly to the experts regarding the upcoming airport upgrade

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ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.

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