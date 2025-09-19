Canouan EcoQuest programme concludes with strong community impact

More than 30 students from Canouan have completed the first edition of the Canouan EcoQuest Summer Programme, a weeklong initiative designed to spark awareness and build skills in environmental education, climate-smart agriculture, and biodiversity conservation.

The programme was a joint effort between the Canouan Group, which brings together Canouan Estate Resort & Villas, Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, and Soho Beach House Canouan, along with the Global Environment Facility and the United Nations Development Programme Ridge-to-Reef Project, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.

Canouan EcoQuest began on Monday, August 11, with a short opening ceremony and a session led by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA). Students learned about beach safety and water quality testing, then practiced their skills by measuring pH levels at a local beach.

On Tuesday, August 12, the group hiked Mount Royal with the Canouan Recreation and Forestry Services Departments, finishing the day with a session on disaster preparedness and mental health in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE).

Wednesday’s theme was “The Way of Water.” Students visited the desalination plants at Canouan Estate Resort & Villas and Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, gaining a hands-on look at how the island manages fresh water responsibly.

Thursday, August 14, featured a composting workshop hosted by the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) and the Canouan Landscaping Department. Students built their own compost piles and later toured the Canouan landfill to learn more about waste management. That afternoon, Glen Peel, Chief Administrative Officer of the Canouan Group, stopped by to commend the students and thank the Ridge to Reef Project for its partnership.

The week closed on Friday, August 15, with a creative painting session led by Sincerely Grace. Students painted the endemic Hawksbill Turtle, blending art with environmental appreciation. The closing ceremony included remarks from Makini Barrow, Ridge to Reef Project Coordinator, Gabriel Frederick, Director of Talent Management and Development, and Terry Ollivierre, Principal of the Canouan Secondary School. Mr. Ollivierre highlighted how valuable the hands-on exposure was for students, and thanked both the Ridge to Reef Project and the Canouan Group for bringing this summer programme to Canouan.

This programme succeeded thanks to the collaboration of the Canouan Group and its departments, including the Sustainability, Recreation, Water, Engineering, and Landscaping teams, along with partners such as the NPRBA, MOHWE, CWSA, Sincerely Grace, and Principal Ollivierre. Part of a National Movement Canouan EcoQuest formed part of the Ridge to Reef Summer Youth Engagement Programme 2025, a national initiative that reached around 150 young people across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with training in conservation, climate awareness, and leadership.