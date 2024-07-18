Italian Carpenter Dies in Fatal Fall at SOHO Hotel

Fatal Accident in Canouan, St Vincent

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating a fatal accident that occurred on July 18, 2024, on the island of Canouan, St Vincent.

According to preliminary investigations, the deceased, identified as Sergio Scorrano, a 59-year-old Carpenter from Italy, was employed at the SOHO Hotel on Canouan. Mr. Scorrano was reportedly working on the hotels roof, which sustained damages during the passage of Hurricane Beryl, when he slipped and fell to the ground.

Police officers were called to the scene and found Mr. Scorrano motionless on his left side. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical practitioner.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF extends its deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Mr. Scorrano during this difficult time.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.