Canouan man charged with Robbery & Assault

On September 14, 2023, police arrested and charged Eresto DaSilva, a 25-year-old laborer from Canouan, for (1) robbing a 29-year-old businessman of $2,000.00 from Rockies and (2) inflicting actual bodily harm on the said complainant by striking him on the face and about his body with his hands.

The offenses occurred at Friendship, Canouan, on September 2, 2023, at about 8:25 p.m.

DaSilva appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 15, 2023, for arraignment. The defendant was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge.

Bail was granted to him in the sum of $8,000. EC, with one surety on the conditions, must avoid all contact with the complainant and report at the Canouan Police Station every Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the serious offenses court on September 18. The date for the preliminary inquiry was set for November 30th, 2023.

