Portions of Canouan to have Electricity restored by next week

Mayreau expected to have electricity by first week in August

Electricity is expected to be back on the islands of Canouan before the end of July and in Mayreau by the first week of August.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says he was told by Vinlec’s CEO, Vaughn Lewis, on Saturday that electricity is expected in the main village of Canouan by the end of next week.

“Vaughn Lewis informed me on Saturday that the main road and the main village in Canouan will have electricity by the end of next week.” Mayreau will receive electricity the week after; despite its smaller size, it appears to face unique challenges.

“From down by the marina all the way up to, say, the police station and by the schools, that main area.”

Gonsalves said, however, that while electricity may be available, it may not be connected.

“Now the question is this: electricity may be available, but it may not be connected because the inspectorate will not connect until the buildings are in order; if not, a lot of liability issues will arise.”

“The electricity company cannot do a hookup until the buildings are inspected; of course, that would facilitate a number of private people beginning to help themselves with their own roofs and so on, and we have to be in a position where we can give a little assistance.”

On Sunday, Gonsalves stated that the clean in Canouan as of Friday was around 60%.