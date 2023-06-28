Canouan Secondary School graduates first batch in school’s history

Canouan Secondary School hosted a historic graduation ceremony in which nine (9) students became the institution’s first graduating class.

The graduation ceremony took place yesterday, June 27, 2023, in the Canouan Anglican Church, and four males and five girls were among those who graduated.

The valedictorian was Ms. Michaela Johnson.

in September 2nd, 2019, the school opened its doors in the southern Grenadine island.