“Idea to Impact” Internship Empowers Canouan Youth Through Sea Moss Innovation

Twelve high school students from Canouan successfully completed the Idea to Impact Sea Moss Internship Program, a hands-on, business-focused learning experience designed to introduce youth to entrepreneurship, sustainability, and innovation in the sea moss industry.

This program, funded by SeaMoss Boss Canouan, a father-daughter run business led by Junior Stephens and Shavorn Stephens, in collaboration with the UBEC Regional MSME Matching Grant Programme, the program provided students with real-world exposure to the blue economy, equipping them with the tools and confidence to turn ideas into viable products and business ventures.

Throughout the program, students were introduced to the fundamentals of sea moss cultivation and environmental sustainability, explored branding and packaging design, and learned how to conduct basic business record keeping. They also gained skills in marketing, sales, and value-added product development, producing their own sea moss-based items such as sea moss cheesecakes, wellness shots, face masks, lip balm, seamoss creme, hair gel, and even candle holders. Practical sessions were paired with presentations on global market trends and the importance of innovation in natural product industries.

The internship culminated in a community pop-up event during Canouan’s Carnival Village, where interns showcased and sold their products to a supportive crowd. They managed their own transactions, performed basic accounting, and equally shared the income earned, giving them a full entrepreneurial experience from concept to customer.

“This experience showed me what I’m capable of,” shared one student at the closing ceremony. “I felt proud of myself and excited for what I can do next.”

At the conclusion of the program, all 12 participants received certificates of completion in recognition of their hard work, leadership, and innovation.

SeaMoss Boss Canouan extends sincere thanks to the principals and staff of the Canouan Secondary School and the Canouan Primary School for providing classroom and kitchen facilities, and to our dedicated partners:

Ronita Ollivierre of Ocean Remedies for her engaging session on sustainability and sea moss production

Marslyn Lewis of @Marslyns for facilitating product development and value added production workshops

Hansel Henry of Canouan Islanders for engaging the interns during their live showcase and highlighting their work to the community

Glendine Laidlow and Pauline King of Soul Food for providing nourishing meals throughout the program

Bayview Apartments for providing comfortable accommodation support during the internship

This initiative reflects a shared vision of empowering youth through practical skills, creative thinking, and sustainable business. SeaMoss Boss Canouan looks forward to expanding this program and continuing to invest in the next generation of blue economy leaders.