Canouan’s new wharf & ferry terminal open

NEW WHARF AND FERRY TERMINAL OFFICIALLY OPENS ON CANOUAN

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has commended the immense work done in the Southern Grenadines as Government continues the rebuilding efforts.

Speaking in Canouan earlier today, Dr. Gonsalves said the reconstruction work carried out is as a result of the collaborative effort between Ian Wace and the Gumbolimbo Group and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He pointed to the construction of the new Ferry Terminal and Wharf on Canouan as such a collaboration. The Prime Minister noted that on Canouan, there were separate areas of work, where Gumbolimbo would lead on certain projects, the Government would lead on others and there are areas of collaboration.

“For example, this wharf was done with Gumbolimbo, Bragsa, the Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of works, the Port …. I have been very impressed with the work done by everyone on Canouan, by the locals and the Gumbolimbo team, especially the Romanians,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Gonsalves said there were many public servants and ordinary citizens who did heroic work in the recovery and reconstruction efforts and continue to do so. The Prime Minister noted that Ian Wace and the Gumbolimbo team committed US$25 million to the recovery and reconstruction work in the Southern Grenadines. Earlier today commemorative events were held on Canouan, Mayreau and Union Island to mark the first anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the event also marked the official opening of the Ferry Terminal and Wharf on Canouan.