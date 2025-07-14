CANTO at 40: Regional Leaders Call for Fairer Digital Investment

Marking its 40th anniversary, CANTO opened its Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition with a powerful call to transform the Caribbean’s digital future. Leaders emphasized closing connectivity gaps, reforming policy around global platforms, and strengthening regional collaboration.

Centered on the theme “Towards a Unified and Sustainable Caribbean Gigabit Society,” the event brought together more than 700 delegates from 52 countries, and saw attendance by The Honourable Phillip Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, The Honourable Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, 10 regional Ministers with responsibility for ICT, executives of the region’s telecommunications operators and top global regulators. The edition reaffirmed CANTO’s role as the Caribbean’s leading voice on telecommunications policy, investment, and innovation.

“CANTO was not formed to watch the evolution of Caribbean telecommunications. We were born to lead it,” said Dr. Delreo Newman, Chairman of CANTO. “From analog to AI, we have powered healthcare, commerce, and education across the region. But our work remains unfinished.”

Newman noted that 15 million Caribbean citizens still lack mobile broadband, and 4 million households remain without fiber, even as regional data demand is projected to grow fivefold by 2030. He highlighted that four major global content platforms collectively generated more than 11.5 billion US dollars in revenue from Caribbean users in 2024, yet their direct contribution to regional network investment remains limited.

He emphasized that this imbalance must be addressed and reiterated CANTO’s view that digital infrastructure should be a shared responsibility among all who benefit from it. Newman affirmed that CANTO will continue working with CARICOM’s private-sector partners and regulators to advance balanced digital policy.

The ceremony also featured remarks from Brendan Carr, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), marking the agency’s first official presence at CANTO since 2018.

“We are committed to working with our Caribbean partners to strengthen ties between our networks, our economies, and our people,” Carr said. He noted that telecom is at an inflection point due to AI, low-Earth orbit satellite broadband, and spectrum reform. He pointed to how U.S. investment in 5G and policy agility helped drive down broadband prices and expand service reach. Carr also called for shared priorities – network security, spectrum harmonization, and infrastructure expansion.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), echoed that connectivity is not just about speed but about opportunity and resilience.

“Connectivity is economic empowerment. It is societal resilience. It is saving lives,” she said. “As the digital tide rises, let us make sure it lifts every island, every community, and every life.”

She highlighted ITU support in the Caribbean, including school connectivity via Giga, digital ID systems, mobile financial services security, and emergency telecoms preparedness.

Teresa Wankin, Secretary General of CANTO, urged delegates to treat the conference as both a forum and a catalyst.

“When you commit to CANTO, whether by attending, exhibiting, or sponsoring, you are not just showing up,” she said. “You are joining a movement that is shaping the future of our region.” She highlighted a forward-looking agenda featuring AI-powered networks, federated cloud infrastructure, and fintech convergence. She also honoured The Bahamas as a founding CANTO member and most frequent host.

Prime Minister of The Bahamas, The Honourable Philip “Brave” Davis delivered a message focused on national values and human-centered transformation.“Digital transformation must be about more than systems and speed. It must improve lives, create opportunity, and expand access to justice, education, and entrepreneurship,” he said. Framing his remarks around the conference theme, Davis emphasized that technology must serve local priorities, not simply mirror global trends.

“What we build must be resilient, yes. But it must also be inclusive. A truly digital society leaves no one behind, not the child in the Family Islands, not the elderly, not the small business owner without formal banking access.” He noted that his government has introduced initiatives like Family Islands Wi‑Fi zones, digitized public services, and youth ICT training under MyGateway and TechEdge.

He also stressed technological sovereignty: “The tools may be global, but the solutions must be national. We must use this digital tide to lift our people, all our people and ensure that our data, our systems, and our future remain in Caribbean hands.” He called on CARICOM nations to unify around data protection, cyber resilience, and regulatory coordination.

“This is not just about access to technology. It is about access to dignity, to opportunity, and to global competitiveness.” He acknowledged The Bahamas’ legacy with CANTO as a founding member and frequent host, and recognized CANTO’s regional role, a platform that aides the alignment of Caribbean digital ambitions. “In the Caribbean, we do not wait to be shaped by technology. We shape it to reflect who we are, and who we aspire to be,” he said.

Among the many high-level speakers, Prime Minister Davis’ remarks resonated for their policy depth and human-centered vision, especially among delegates balancing gigabit ambitions with national development needs.

Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Caribbean, reinforced the importance of collaborative regional development and expressed pride in the company’s continued partnership with CANTO. “We are incredibly proud to once again serve as Headline Sponsor of this milestone event. Our longstanding partnership with CANTO reflects our shared belief in the power of collaboration to move the region forward. This is our moment to shape a digital Caribbean that reflects our values, meets our needs, and embraces our full potential. The work we do here will echo far beyond these halls,” said Smidts.

“This year’s theme strikes at the very heart of what we do at Liberty Caribbean. As one of the region’s leading enablers of digital connectivity, we are deeply invested in building the networks, systems, and partnerships that will deliver a gigabit-ready Caribbean – one that is fast, fair, and future-ready.”

The ceremony also showcased performances by Bahamian cultural groups, including the youth choir Rev Voices and the vibrant Chambers Junkanoo Group, bringing local spirit to the event.

CANTO extended its gratitude to headline sponsor Liberty Caribbean and platinum sponsor Huawei, along with its broader network of sponsors and partners, whose support strengthens CANTO’s mission to advance collaborative telecom development across the region.

Newman left delegates with a pointed reminder: building a Gigabit Society requires shared purpose and sustained regional cooperation.

“Let us choose unity over fragmentation. Let us build a Gigabit Society that empowers every citizen, every country, and every entrepreneur. This is our moment. This is our mission.”