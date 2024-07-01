CAPACITY BUILDING TRAINING IN SEAFOOD PROCESSING AND HANDLING, SAFETY AT SEA, ONBOARD FISH HANDLING AND DROPLINE FISHING TECHNIQUES FOR FISHERS AND PROCESSORS TO LAUNCH ON MONDAY

The Fisheries Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, is pleased to inform the public of the launch of the Capacity building Training in Seafood Processing and Handling, Safety at Sea, Onboard Fish Handling and Dropline FAD Fishing Techniques for Fishers and Processors.

The training sessions will be held from 23 rd September to 6 th December, 2024, at various locations throughout SVG under the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the Unleashing the Blue Economy in the Caribbean (UBEC) Project.

Furthermore, this training will provide fishers with skills in safety at sea, as well as to improve their ability to navigate their fishing vessel in the event of a disaster. Training courses will include; 7 ‘Safety at Sea’ courses, 5 ‘Seafood Processing’ courses and 4 courses on Onboard Handling and Dropline FAD Fishing Techniques.

After the successful completion of the training sessions, Fishers will receive a safety grab bag with life jackets, first aid kits, handheld VHF radio, EPIRB, etc. that will assist in reducing risk in case of accidents and extreme weather events, in carrying out daily livelihood activities.

Additionally, Seafood Processors will also receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and simple filleting equipment (cutting boards and fillet knives) that will assist in the production of safe and wholesome fishery products.

The facilitators for these training sessions will be the consultant firm Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation (WINDREF) in collaboration with the Fisheries Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.

The UBEC CERC Project is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division (Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.