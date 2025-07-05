Captain Hugh Mulzac returns to Kingstown after reef incident

Update on St Vincent Coast Guard -Captain Hugh Mulzac Grounding Union Island

On Friday 4th July 2025, at 2155 hours, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ship Captain Hugh Mulzac (SVGS CHM) came off the reef at Clifton Harbour, Union Island, under her own power during high tide.

SVGS CHM is secured alongside the Coast Guard Base, Calliaqua, and an underwater inspection of the hull is to be conducted to assess the impact of the grounding.

The crew members are in good spirits, and the Coast Guard Service wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who reached out, including its regional and international counterparts, during this unfortunate incident.