CARACAS VERSUS A HOAX

God is dead. These visionary words were enunciated by the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche (1844-1900). Gott ist tot! He did not mean that God, who may exist in objective reality, is dead. He meant that the portion of the world which he most knew, Christian Europe and Western civilization, had murdered their God. Had murdered bloody murdered the version, the myth, the ideology of God which they had constructed for themselves since Medieval Europe. The God of law, conscience, injunction, punishment who had kept believers in check. Restrained them. Gave them a moral and ethical compass.

Now, the world is ruled by Nietzsche’s ‘will to power’. Not by the superior moral and ethical position, by truth, by conscience, but by your raw will and capacity to exercise power. Opinion, argument, view, vision does not matter. It’s not about wrong or right. Shove your argument! It’s about ‘talking softly and carrying a big stick’. About ‘plausible deniability’, once your denial rings true, you can get away with it, you’re right. It is all about diplomacy, yes, ‘gunboat diplomacy’. Once you can ‘repeat a big lie’ often enough, in your gospelling global media, it becomes truth. A cat may look at a lie.

What does the United Nations matter? Shove it. What does the International Court of Justice matter? Beat it. What does the WHO matter? Scrap it. What does the WTO matter? Tariff tariff tariff! What does global opinion matter, million men and women marches? Demonize and arrest them. What do journalistic purview, reprimand and sanction matter? Ban them from Gaza, kill them. And what does mercy, pity, the sanctity of child and human life, of mosques, churches, temples matter? Scoff, laugh, justify. And the Red Cross, hospitals, doctors, markets, schools? Serial bomb them. And what does genocide, ethnic cleansing matter? Once the ‘Chosen People’ do it, and the ‘In God We Trust’ money-printers and moneylenders in Washington back it, they are right, just, correct.

Does it matter that Venezuela is not a coca cultivator? According to the United Nations ‘World Drug Report 2025’, Colombia has 253,000 hectares devoted to coca cultivation. Peru, 92,784 ha. And Bolivia 31,000 ha. That is Colombia 67%, Peru 25% and Bolivia 8.3% of planetary cultivation. Venezuela, despite its 1367 miles border with Colombia, has freed itself from coca cultivation. It is not a supplier of coca or coca products.

Does it matter, according to the UN report, that the overwhelming bulk of cocaine reaching the United States is from the Andean Pacific countries, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia? Trafficked along the Pacific to Guatemala/ Central America, then Mexico and to the US? And to Europe, from these self-same Pacific suppliers to Brazil, Africa, and then into Europe? In neither the 2025 UN or European Drug reports is Venezuela mentioned as a supplier or mainstream trafficker.

Does it matter that, “Venezuela, according to the UN, has consolidated its position as a territory free from the cultivation of coca leaf, marijuana, and the like, as well as from the presence of international criminal cartels.” (Pino Arlacchi, former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UNODC, the UN Drug and Crime Programme.)

Does it matter that the charge that Venezuela is a narco-trafficking state is a hoax? According to Arlacchi, “The UNODC’s 2025 report is crystal clear, which should embarrass those who have constructed the rhetoric of demonizing Venezuela.” Or that President Maduro is not a drug cartelist? With Tren de Aragua, Sinaloa or Cartel de los Soles, as the US alleges? (See the author’s article, Sunday Express, 23rd August, ‘The Linked Lie’.)

And doesn’t it matter that, according to the UN Report, the planet’s largest number of cocaine users, 6.4 million, live in North America? “Organized crime networks in the US benefit from the lucrative drug market. Synthetic opioids, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine are embedded in diverse mafias, syndicates and money laundering structures operating on US soil.” (Orinoco Tribune, 17th August 2025). It is the cartels within the US that support the supply of Andean cocaine and other drugs reaching the US. The US-based drug cartel structure on US soil is endemic, institutionalized.

On August 12 2025, Seth Harp (US journalist and former US Army reserve) published his book, ‘The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces’, “a groundbreaking investigation into a string of unsolved murders at America’s premier special operations base, and what the crimes reveal about drug trafficking and impunity among elite soldiers in today’s military.” Despite the presence of six anti-cocaine US army bases in Colombia, “Illicit global cocaine manufacture and coca bush cultivation hit another record high in 2023, with Colombia continuing to account for the great majority of cocaine manufactured globally.” (UN Report).

The Americans are vying for an amphibious insurgency into Caracas, deploying the USS Iwo Jima (an amphibious assault warship), a nuclear-packed submarine, commando troops, backed by tomahawk cruise missiles, seven additional warships, drones, CIA/Mossad-type infiltrators, satellite intelligence, anti-done missiles, and air support from its bases in Colombia and from Curacao, a theatre of synchronized war which Caracas may only defeat with deep resolution and sacrifice. It is a regime change operation aimed at capturing President Nicolas Maduro and dismantling the Venezuelan Government/Bolivarian Revolution.

Neither God, nor law, nor fact, nor truth matter in the US’s bedevilled investment in imperialist hegemony and its war booty, cheap energy.