CARDI tomato variety trials underway in St. Vincent

On August 3rd, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) reached a significant milestone in its regional evaluation project by delivering and transplanting eight elite tomato varieties at Miss Morris’s farm.

The initiative, conducted in partnership with the World Vegetable Center (WorldVeg), is situated on the leeward side of the island at an elevation of approximately 1,300 feet. The trial site was specifically chosen for its excellent soil quality, providing an ideal environment to evaluate crop performance under authentic, real-world farming conditions.

A total of 400 plants have been transplanted, representing a diverse selection of high-performing genetic lines:

Three WorldVeg varieties previously selected during 2024 evaluations for their superior yield, climate adaptation, and resistance to pests and diseases.

previously selected during 2024 evaluations for their superior yield, climate adaptation, and resistance to pests and diseases. Four WorldVeg varieties that emerged as top performers during CARDI’s 2025 field station trials.

that emerged as top performers during CARDI’s 2025 field station trials. CARDI’s Ansel variety, which is being utilized as a trusted local control for the study.

The project is a collaborative effort involving Extension Officer Miss Phyllis Wilson, who assisted in identifying the host farmer. Moving forward, the CARDI team and local extension services will monitor the plot to collect ongoing yield data.

The primary objective of these trials is to identify the most resilient and high-yielding varieties for multiplication and direct distribution to farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and Belize.

As tomatoes remain a priority crop for Caribbean food security, this project serves as a vital step toward building climate resilience, protecting farmer livelihoods, and reducing the region’s heavy reliance on food imports.