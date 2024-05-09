In St Vincent, Eighteen farmers from District Six North, have benefitted from training on ‘Best practices for sweet potato production.’ The training was facilitated by CARDIcaribbean ‘s Representative, Donawa Jackson, on 7 May, 2024.

A classroom session at the GREMCO Cooperative was conducted to introduce the concepts of: site selection, land preparation, planting, fertilizing, weed control and harvesting.

Later, demonstration sessions on the recommended practices for planting material selection, land preparation, fertilizing and planting were done in the field.

It is anticipated this training will assist farmers to improve their overall production practices so higher production and marketable yields can be achieved.