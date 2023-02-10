CARDTP holds Digital Skills Training Frameworks consultation in SVG

A one-day consultation on the Development of Digital Skills Training Frameworks was held on Tuesday February 7, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

The forum was hosted by the National Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP) through the Ministry of Finance, in conjunction with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission.

The session sought to tackle issues relating to the selection of digital skills training programs at the national and regional levels, identify the availability of resources and constraints within this area and create strategies for the national digital skills training program.

Project Coordinator, CARDTP, Winston George said the project addresses a range of innovations, including a single window for trade facilitation, land and property transaction and a new tax information management system, that can be accessed online.

George added that the program also seeks to provide training in digital skills and technology adoption in both the private and public sector. The Project Coordinator noted that the training will promote remote or online work to boost employment.

Team Leader, CARDTP, David Edwards said there are tangible benefits to be derived from the transformational process such as improving the earning capacity of individuals, creating a strategy for the selection of persons to be trained, along with enhanced accessibility to the training; all tailored to the specific islands.

Technical Specialist, OECS, Kwesi Roberts said the mission aims to provide opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship and hopes to engage approximately 300 persons across the territories in advanced level skills training and certification.

The workshop is part of a series of sessions facilitated by UK-based firm, the Centre for Employment Initiative and is positioned to conduct the “Market Assessment and Development of Frameworks for the Programs to accommodate training in four OECS member states: Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”