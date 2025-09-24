Caribbean Airlines axe Kingston to Fort Lauderdale flights

Caribbean Airlines advises that effective November 2, 2025, the airline will discontinue services between Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This adjustment forms part of Caribbean Airlines’ ongoing network optimization programme, which involves continuous evaluation of routes, to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of operations across its network.

Following a detailed review, and after careful consideration, it was determined that current economic conditions impacting the Jamaica–Fort Lauderdale market require the airline to reallocate resources. This decision supports the company’s long-term objectives of fleet efficiency, cost management and delivering reliable service to its valued customers.

Discontinued flights are:

FLIGHT NUMBER ROUTE BW 31 KINGSTON – FORT LAUDERDALE BW 30 FORT LAUDERDALE – KINGSTON BW 33 MONTEGO BAY – FORT LAUDERDALE BW 32 FORT LAUDERDALE – MONTEGO BAY

Caribbean Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer, Martin Aeberli, commented: “Caribbean Airlines remains steadfast in its mission to connect people and communities across the region and beyond. While adjustments to our schedule are sometimes necessary in response to evolving market conditions, our commitment to delivering a safe, reliable, and customer-focused service remains unchanged. We will continue to serve Jamaica and the Diaspora through other gateways within our network.”

Passengers with confirmed bookings on services between Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale beyond November 1, 2025, are being contacted directly. They will be offered full refunds and the airline’s customer service teams are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition.

Caribbean Airlines extends its sincere appreciation to customers for their understanding and continued loyalty, as the airline takes deliberate steps to strengthen its operations and enhance the overall travel experience.